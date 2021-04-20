Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €108.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.33 ($102.75).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €87.70 ($103.18) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

