Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

