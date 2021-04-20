Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

