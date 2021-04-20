Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.