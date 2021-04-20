Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

