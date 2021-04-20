Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

