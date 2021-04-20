Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,869.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

