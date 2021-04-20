Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0596 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $58.43 million and approximately $12,875.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

