Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,545 shares of company stock worth $27,861,163.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 162,495 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

