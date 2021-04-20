Berkshire Bank Has $450,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. 170,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

