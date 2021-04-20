Berkshire Bank Purchases 798 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,279. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.