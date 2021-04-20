Berkshire Bank Sells 285 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of FMC by 23.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 3,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,091. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

