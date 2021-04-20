Berkshire Bank Sells 513 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.17. 155,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The company has a market capitalization of $312.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

