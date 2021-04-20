Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.