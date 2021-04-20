bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 5.1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €44.95 ($52.88) and last traded at €44.95 ($52.88). 7,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.35 ($55.71).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get bet-at-home.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $315.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.05.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.