Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 13,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,058. The firm has a market cap of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,658 shares of company stock worth $2,778,229 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

