Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 235.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $879,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

