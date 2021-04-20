BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in BioNTech by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $156.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.