Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $619.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $121.46 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.