Bitcloud (BTDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $573,990.30

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $573,990.30 and approximately $689.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.36 or 1.00105045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00562031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00377266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.00856128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,327,165 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

