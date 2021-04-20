Bitcoin Confidential Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $12,435.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.63 or 0.00392438 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

