BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Hits $15.19 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00006409 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $33,624.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,485,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,273,989 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.