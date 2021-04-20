Bitcoinus Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $76,479.99 and approximately $6,102.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.80 or 1.00087491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00134399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001835 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

