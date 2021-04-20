BitDegree (BDG) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $522.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

