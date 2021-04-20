BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.