Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$4.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 23,888 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDI shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.26 million and a P/E ratio of -63.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

