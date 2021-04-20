Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLKLF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

