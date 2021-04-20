BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

