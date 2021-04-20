BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $811.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.