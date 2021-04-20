BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $811.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit