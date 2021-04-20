BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

