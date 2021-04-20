BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $71.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $71,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 173,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

