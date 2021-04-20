BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

