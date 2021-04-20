Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BE. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

