Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,313.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,500.12.

In other news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of Blue Prism Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

