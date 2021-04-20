BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.