BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.