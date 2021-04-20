BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

