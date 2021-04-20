Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $714.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.65 and a 200-day moving average of $639.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

