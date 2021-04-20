Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 759 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 383.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

XBI opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

