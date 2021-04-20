Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 208 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28.

