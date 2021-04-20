Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

