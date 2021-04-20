Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $52.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of Boralex stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Boralex has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.