BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $705.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.06 or 0.00426483 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

