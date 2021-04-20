Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

