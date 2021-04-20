Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit