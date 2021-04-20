Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. 8,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

