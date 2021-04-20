Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. 8,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

