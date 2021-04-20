Brightworth Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 180,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 313,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

