Brightworth Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

