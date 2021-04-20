Brightworth Sells 912 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brightworth reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,753. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

