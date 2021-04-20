British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS traded down GBX 221.50 ($2.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,692.50 ($35.18). The company had a trading volume of 8,699,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £61.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,728.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.32.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

