Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

