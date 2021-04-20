Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 457,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

